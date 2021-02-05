Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of India's most popular Free Fire content creators. He regularly streams the battle royale game on his YouTube channel, where he has more than 20.2 million subscribers.

Raistar is also a prominent name in the Indian Free Fire community. The content creator has a subscriber count of 3.2 million on YouTube.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10495 squad games to date and has triumphed in 2564 of them, making his win rate 24.43%. He has bagged 38809 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.89.

The popular YouTuber also has 306 Booyahs in 1653 duo games,translating to a win rate of 18.51%. With 6431 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has won 77 of the 898 solo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.57%. He has secured 2267 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai's ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 642 squad matches and has 82 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 12.77%. He has racked up 2434 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.33 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 17 ranked duo matches and has won on a single occasion. He has 35 kills in these matches, with a win rate of 2.18.

Ajjubhai has played 10 ranked solo games and has secured a single victory, making his win rate 10%. He has 19 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.11 in this mode.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15285 squad games to date and has emerged victorious in 2640 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.27%. He has notched up 50945 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.03.

The popular content creator has also played 4464 duo games and has triumphed in 705 of them, making his win rate 15.79%. He has registered 14318 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.81 in this mode.

Raistar also has 401 victories in 3518 solo games, maintaining a win rate of 11.39%. He has eliminated 10723 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has played 578 ranked squad matches and has won on 41 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 7.09%. He has 1516 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.82 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 1 ranked solo game and 5 ranked duo matches but is yet to secure a win.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad and duo matches, Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio and a better win rate than Raistar. Meanwhile, Raistar has the edge over his counterpart in the lifetime solo games.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as they have not played enough games in those modes. However, in the ranked squad games, Ajjubhai has the edge over Raistar in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

