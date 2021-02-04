Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Sooneeta: Who Has Better Free Fire Stats in February 2021?

Ajjubhai is arguably the most popular figure amongst the Indian Free Fire community. He is the popular roster owner of ‘Total Gaming Esports’ and has a massive subscriber count of over 20.1 million.

Sooneeta is another renowned Free Fire content creator from Nepal. She is a professional player for ‘Team Lava’ and is known for her brilliant game skills. Currently, she has over 3.51 million subscribers.

This article compares their stats in Free Fire.

Read: SK Sabir Boss vs. PK Karan (PK Gamers): Who Has Better Stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 10487 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 2563, which comes down to a win percentage of 24.43%. He has 38772 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.89.

Advertisement

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 1653 games and has bettered his foes in 306 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 18.51%. With a K/D ratio of 4.77, he has registered 6431 frags.

The Indian YouTuber has 898 solo matches to his name and has 77 victories for a win rate of 8.57%. He has gathered 2267 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has appeared in 634 squad games in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 81 occasions, having a win ratio of 12.77%. He has notched 2397 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.33.

Advertisement

He has played 17 matches in the duo mode and has a single Booyah, translating to a win percentage of 5.88%. He has collected 35 kills and has a K/D ratio of 2.18.

Lastly, Total Gaming has played 10 solo matches and has a 1 win, at a win rate of 10%. In the process, he has bagged 19 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has featured in 18884 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 4386, equating to a win percentage of 23.22%. With 43991 kills, she has a K/D ratio of 3.03.

Advertisement

While in the duo mode, she has won 285 of the 1852 games that she has played, corresponding to a win ratio of 15.38%. She has accumulated 3313 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.11.

The Esport athlete has also played 875 solo games and has 63 first-place finishes, making her win rate of 7.20%. She has secured 1362 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.68.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the on-going ranked season, Sooneeta has participated in 999 and has outshined her foes in 177 of them, converting to a win percentage of 17.71%. She has racked up 3377 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.10.

She has played 12 duo matches and has a single victory, leading to a win rate of 8.33%. She has 22 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Advertisement

Sooneeta has also played 8 solo games and has killed 17 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.12.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in all the three modes - solo, duo, and squad.

In the on-going ranked season, Sooneeta has a greater win rate in the duo and squad modes, while Ajjubhai has a superior K/D ratio. In the solo mode, it is the vice-versa as Total Gaming has a better win rate. On the other hand, Sooneeta has a higher K/D ratio.

Read: Ankush FF vs. Raistar: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire in February 2021?