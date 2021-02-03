Ankush FF vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Ankush FF and Raistar are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. They currently have YouTube subscriber counts of 4.24 million and 3.17 million, respectively.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Ankush FF’s lifetime stats

Ankush FF has played 22380 squad matches and has won on 9595 occasions, translating to a win rate of 42.87%. He has registered 82082 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.42 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 3116 games and has secured 1252 victories, making his win rate 40.17%. With 11750 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 6.30 in these matches.

Ankush FF has also won 122 of the 922 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 13.23%. He has racked up 2566 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.21 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ankush FF's ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ankush FF has played 1480 squad games and has emerged victorious in 1041 of them, making his win rate 70.33%. He has killed 6388 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 14.55.

The content creator has also played 76 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 40 of them, translating to a win rate of 52.63%. He has 435 kills at a K/D ratio of 12.08 in this mode.

Ankush FF has played 6 ranked solo games and has 14 frags to his name, with a K/D ratio of 2.33.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15241 squad games to date and has 2637 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 17.30%. He has racked up 50832 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.03 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the popular content creator has 705 wins in the 4464 duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 15.79%. With a K/D ratio of 3.81, he has 14318 kills in these matches.

Raistar has also played 3518 solo games and has triumphed in 401 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.39%. In the process, he has bagged 10723 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has played 535 squad matches in the current ranked season and has won on 38 occasions, translating to a win rate of 7.10%. He has accumulated 1403 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.82.

The YouTuber has also played 1 solo ranked match and 5 duo ranked games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Ankush FF and Raistar have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime duo and squad matches, Ankush FF has the edge over Raistar in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, when it comes to the solo games, Raistar has a better K/D ratio, while Ankush FF has a higher win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Raistar has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Ankush FF has better stats than Raistar.

