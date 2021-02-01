Raistar's in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more in February 2021

The battle royale genre has seen a meteoric rise on the mobile platform, and games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have emerged as front runners. The mass popularity has opened the avenues for content creation and streaming centered around them.

Raistar is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. He is known for his incredible skills and electrifying gameplay that he uploads on his YouTube channel. Currently, he boasts a massive subscriber count of over 3.14 million.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has competed in 15197 squad matches and has outshined his foes in 2634 of them, which comes to a win percentage of 17.33%. He has accumulated 50742 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.04.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has played 4464 duo games and has emerged on top on 705 occasions, converting to a win ratio of 15.79%. With a K/D ratio of 3.81, he has bagged 14318 frags.

Lastly, the player has 3518 solo matches to his name and has 401 wins, corresponding to a win rate of 11.39%. He has registered 10723 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar has been featured in 497 squad games in the current ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 38 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 7.64%. With 1319 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.87.

Apart from this, the content creator has played five duo matches and has notched seven kills, which translates to a K/D ratio of around 1.40.

Lastly, Raistar has also played a single solo game.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Raistar started his journey in creating content on YouTube back in December 2019. Since then, there has been no looking back for him, and he has uploaded a total of 30 videos.

As mentioned above, Raistar has a subscriber count of over 3.14 million and has over 60 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

Raistar is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

