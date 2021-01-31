Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire in 2021?

Free Fire has garnered a massive player base worldwide and has found a special place amongst the Indian community. Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and SK Sabir Boss are among the most popular Free Fire content creators from India.

They make videos related to various aspects of the title and boast massive subscriber counts of over 8.01 million and 3.45 million. This article dives into their stats in 2021.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has appeared in 7687 squad matches and has come out on top on 2140 occasions, maintaining a win percentage of 27.83%. With a K/D ratio of 3.59, he has bagged 19888 kills.

While in the duo mode, he has played 4068 games and has 717 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 17.62%. He has accumulated 10666 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The content creator has played 3246 solo matches and has 262 wins for a win ratio of 8.07%. He has 7172 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has featured in 306 squad games in the on-going ranked season and has bettered his foes in 67 of them, having a win ratio of 21.89%. In the process, he has registered 732 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.06.

Apart from this, he has played 125 duo matches and has 16 wins, which comes down to a win percentage of 12.80%. He has secured 356 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.29.

Desi Gamers has also won 4 of the 71 solo games, making his win rate of 5.63%. He has racked 186 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 27017 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 8774 of them, converting to a win percentage of 32.47%. With 95336 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.23.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 2981 games and has 607 Booyahs, leading to a win ratio of 20.36%. He has killed a total of 8076 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.40.

The YouTuber has also won 142 of the 1612 solo games he has played, equating to a win rate of 8.80%. He has 3249 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 654 games in the on-going ranked season and has a winning tally of 131, corresponding to a win ratio of 20.03%. He has racked up 1705 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Moreover, he has participated in 103 matches and has remained unbeaten in 11 of them, retaining a win percentage of 10.67%. He has 262 frags to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.85.

Lastly, SK Sabir Boss has played 21 solo games and has garnered 14 kills for a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in the duo and squad modes in the lifetime stats. Amitbhai has a superior K/D ratio in solo mode while SK Sabir Boss has a better win rate.

In the current ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has a finer K/D ratio in the squad mode. Conversely, Desi Gamers has a greater win rate.

Lastly, in the solo and duo modes, Amitbhai has the upper hand.

