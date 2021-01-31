Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. PK Karan (PK Gamers): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

The popularity of the battle royale genre has sky-rocketed on the mobile platform, with games like Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have established themselves as the front-runners. Content creation and streaming related to them have also witnessed a massive uprise.

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is a renowned Indian Free Fire YouTuber. Currently, he has over 19.8 million subscribers on his channel. PK Karan is another prominent figure in the community. He runs the channel 'PK Gamers' alongside PK Parwez, which has around 2.81 million subscribers.

This article takes a look at their stats in Garena Free Fire and compares them.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 10425 squad matches and has come out on top on 2543 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 24.39%. With 38471 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.88.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 1642 games and has bettered his foes in 306 of them for a win ratio of 18.63%. He has registered 6402 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.79.

The content creator has won 77 of the 898 solo matches, having a win rate of 8.57%. He has a total of 2267 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the on-going ranked season, Ajjubhai has competed in 572 squad games and has 61 victories, maintaining a win ratio of 10.66%. In the process, he has bagged 2096 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.10.

Apart from this, he has played 3 duo matches and has a single win, translating to a win percentage of 33.33%. He has accumulated 5 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Lastly, Total Gaming has secured 1 win in the 10 solo games he has played, making his win rate of 10%. He has 19 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 329801798.

Lifetime stats

PK Karan has appeared in 7396 squad matches and has a win tally of 1193, retaining a win percentage of 16.13%. He has notched 16388 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.64.

While in the duo mode, he has 3023 games to his name and has 301 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win rate of around 9.95%. With a K/D ratio of 2.26, he has 6142 frags.

The YouTuber has played 3767 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 205 of them, leading to a win rate of 5.44%. He has garnered 7650 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.15.

Ranked stats

PK Karan has participated in 460 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 73 of them, equating to a win percentage of 15.86%. He has racked up 1202 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Moreover, he has contended in 61 duo matches and has outshined his enemies in 9, converting to a win ratio of 14.75%. He has collected 128 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.46.

PK Karan has also played 2 solo games and has amassed 1 kill at a K/D ratio of 0.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have outstanding stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in all the three modes.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as PK Karan has featured in only a few solo matches, while Total Gaming has just 3 duo games to his name. In the squad mode, PK Karan has a greater win rate, while Ajjubhai has a superior K/D ratio.

