Parwez Ahmed, aka PK Parwez, co-owns and runs a renowned Free Fire YouTube channel, PK Gamers, alongside Karan Kumar. At present, it has more than 2.19 million subscribers, and we look at his in-game details in this article.

PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID

PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID is 305998024. He is also a part of the PK_GAMERS guild.

PK Parwez’s stats

PK Parwez’s all-time stats

Lifetime stats

PK Parwez has played 5,108 matches and triumphed in 774, which equates to a win percentage of 15.15. He has notched 13,026 kills for a magnificent K/D ratio of 3, inflicting an average damage per match of 1,153.

In the duo mode, Parwez has 160 Booyahs in the 1,684 matches, for a win ratio of 9.50%. He has also killed 4,269 foes, maintaining a notable K/D ratio of 2.80.

He also has 203 victories in 3,220 solo matches, in the process racking up 7,570 kills for a good K/D ratio of 2.51.

Ranked stats

Parwez’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the famous content creator has played 466 squad matches. He has triumphed in 48 of those, maintaining a win rate of 10.32, also notching 1,828 kills for an exceptional K/D ratio of 4.37.

He has also won one game out of 13 duo matches, while also playing three solo games.

Clash Squad – Ranked stats

Clash Squad stats for Parwez

The YouTuber is placed in the Heroic tier. He has played 194 games and got the better of enemies in 134 matches, having a win-rate of 69.07%. He also has a KDA of 2.31.

(Note: The stats used have been collected at the time of writing the article. They are bound to change as the season progress)

His YouTube channel

As mentioned earlier, Parwez Ahmed, along with Karan Kumar, runs the popular channel, PK Gamers’ The first video on their channel dates back to July 2019. Since then, they have uploaded 287 videos and amassed over 334 million views.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

