Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Lokesh Raj, aka Lokesh Gamer, is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. He frequently streams the quick-paced battle royale game on his second channel - LOKESH GAMER LIVE. He has over 4.1 million subscribers on his channel and is highly regarded in the gaming community.

In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID number

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID number is 220528068, and his present IGN is LOKESHGAMER7. He is also the leader of the guild, LOKESH𝅘𝅥𝅮GAMER.

Lokesh Gamer’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

Lokesh Gamer has 3021 squad games to his name and has triumphed in 635 matches, having a win percentage of 21.01%. He has notched 5465 kills at a notable K/D ratio of 2.29 and has inflicted an average damage of 805 per match.

In the duo mode, the famous content creator has 136 Booyahs out of 1438 games with a win percentage of 9.45. He has registered 2370 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 1.82.

He has also played 1172 solo games and has emerged victorious in 123 of them. He has secured 2085 kills with a decent K/D ratio of 1.99.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season 17, Lokesh Gamer is placed in Heroic tier, which is the second-highest tier in the game. He has featured in 141 squad matches and has 31 Booyahs, killing 264 foes with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Clash Squad – Ranked

Clash Squad

Lokesh Gamer has played 34 matches in this mode and has 26 victories, which makes his win rate 76.47%. He has also maintained a KDA of 2.63.

Lokesh Gamer’s YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer has over 454 videos on his YouTube channel. As mentioned earlier, he has managed to garner 4.1 million subscribers. He has also amassed 275 million views combined.

He also has 613k subscribers and more than 10 million views on his second channel.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

