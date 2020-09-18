Content creation and streaming have become viable career options for many people across the globe.

PUBG Mobile, which is one of the most popular battle royale games, is a subject of a lot of online video content and boasts large viewership numbers across various streaming platforms.

After the recent ban of PUBG Mobile in India, however, numerous creators started making content on several other games, including the likes of Free Fire and COD Mobile.

Aaditya Sawant, aka Hydra Dynamo, is one of the most popular Indian content creators and streamers. He recently announced that he would be playing and streaming Free Fire for the first time today.

In this article, we discuss Dynamo’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Hydra Dynamo’s Free Fire ID

Hydra Dynamo's Free Fire Id is 2374955712, and his IGN is Fake_Dynam0. He is presently not a part of any guild.

Hydra Dynamo’s stats

Lifetime stats

Dynamo has so far played 2 squad matches and has emerged victorious in both the games. The renowned creator has also notched 22 kills, which is also his K/D ratio. He has inflicted average damage of 1944 per match.

Aaditya hasn’t unlocked the Ranked mode yet.

(Note: The stats used have been collected at the time of writing the article, which is at the beginning of the stream. The numbers will change as Dynamo further plays more matches.)

Hydra Dynamo’s YouTube Channel

Aaditya started creating content on YouTube over 6 years ago. Back then, he used to create content on games like BattleField, DOTA and Rainbow Six Siege. He then switched to PUBG Mobile after the release of the battle royale game.

Dynamo Gaming currently has over 8.56 million subscribers and over 709 million views combined.

Hydra Dynamo’s social media accounts

Dynamo is active on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

