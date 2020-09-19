Desi Gamers’ Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Desi Gamers is one of the most famous Free Fire YouTube channels in India, with more than 5.21 million subscribers. Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is the man behind this popular channel. He frequently streams Free Fire on the channel, and we will look at this in-game details.

Desi Gamers' Free Fire ID number

Free Fire ID number of Desi Gamers is 206746194, and his IGN is AMITBHAI. He is also the leader of the guild: Survivors☆☆☆.

Desi Gamers' stats

All-time stats for Amitbhai

Lifetime stats

The famous content creator has played 6,726 matches in the squad mode and got better of foes in 1,954 games, which makes his win rate 29.05%. Amitbhai has 17,442 kills for a remarkable K/D ratio of 3.66.

He has also played 3,616 duo games and registered 655 victories, in the process racking up 9,243 kills and an impressive K/D ratio of 3.12.

He has also emerged victorious in 239 games out of the 2,927 solo matches played.

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers' ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Amit has played 152 squad games and triumphed in 19 matches. He has 383 kills to his name at a notable K/D ratio of 2.88.

The YouTuber has also participated in 48 duo games and has five Booyahs, securing 165 kills with an exceptional K/D ratio of 3.84.

When it comes to the solo mode, Amitbhai has eight Booyahs in 46 games, and has notched 134 kills.

His YouTube channel

Amit started his journey on YouTube back in October 2018. Since then, he has frequently been uploading videos on his channel, and boasts more than 574 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his channel.

His social media accounts

Desi Gamer is active on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

