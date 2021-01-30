HELPING GAMER’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name and more

HELPING GAMER is an immensely popular Free Fire content creator in India. He creates videos related to various aspects of the quick-paced battle royale game. He currently boasts a massive subscriber count of over 4.52 million on YouTube.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

HELPING GAMER’s real name, Free Fire ID and stats

HELPING GAMER’s real name is Sarfraj, and his Free Fire ID is 517121909.

Lifetime stats

HELPING GAMER’s lifetime stats

HELPING GAMER has played 6467 squad matches and has triumphed in 1090 of them, translating to a win rate of 16.85%. With 14626 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.72 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 2823 games and has registered 185 victories, making his win rate 6.55%. He has accumulated 5364 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.03.

HELPING GAMER has also played 2705 solo matches and has emerged victorious on 167 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 6.17%. In the process, he has secured 4623 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.82.

Ranked stats

HELPING GAMER’s ranked stats

HELPING GAMER has played 213 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 22 victories, making his win rate 10.32%. He has registered 482 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.52.

The popular YouTuber has also played 26 ranked duo matches and has won on 2 occasions, translating to a win rate of 7.69%. With a K/D ratio of 3.21, he has 77 frags in this mode.

HELPING GAMER has played 5 ranked solo games and has a single Booyah to his name, maintaining a win rate of 20.00%. He has amassed 18 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

HELPING GAMER’s YouTube channel

The first video on HELPING GAMER’s YouTube channel was posted in April 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 569 videos. As mentioned above, he boasts a massive subscriber count of over 4.52 million, with 246 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

HELPING GAMER’s social media accounts

Helping Gamer is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

