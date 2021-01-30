Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs PK Karan (PK Gamers): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is a renowned Free Fire content creator. He has over 7.98 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, PK Karan runs a popular YouTube channel called PK Gaming, alongside PK Parwez. The channel has around 2.81 million subscribers.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7676 squad matches and has triumphed in 2139 of them, making his win rate 27.86%. With 19860 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.59 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 4068 games and has 717 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 17.62%. In the process, he has racked up 10666 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Amitbhai has played 3242 solo matches and has secured 262 wins, maintaining a win rate of 8.08%. He has registered 7163 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 296 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 66 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 22.29%. He has accumulated 703 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.06.

The popular YouTuber has also won 16 of the 125 ranked duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 12.80%. He has secured 359 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.29 in this mode.

Amitbhai has played 68 ranked solo games and has 4 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 5.88%. He has accumulated 180 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.81.

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID and stats

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID is 329801798.

Lifetime stats

PK Karan has played 7396 squad games to date and has bagged 1193 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 16.13%. He has 16388 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.64 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 3023 matches and has emerged victorious on 301 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 9.95%. With a K/D ratio of 2.26, he has 6142 frags in these matches.

PK Karan has also played 3767 solo games and has 205 wins to his name, making his win rate 5.44%. He has 7650 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.15 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, PK Karan has played 460 squad matches and has won on 73 occasions, making his win rate 15.86%. He has garnered 1202 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.11.

The content creator has also played 61 ranked duo games and has triumphed in 9 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.75%. He has 128 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.46 in this mode.

PK Karan has played 2 ranked solo matches and has a single kill, maintaining a K/D ratio of 0.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and PK Karan are skilled players with amazing skills in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Amitbhai has the edge over PK Karan in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo mode as PK Karan has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, PK Karan has a better K/D ratio while Amitbhai has a higher win rate. Meanwhile, when it comes to the ranked duo games, Amitbhai has a superior K/D ratio while PK Karan has a better win rate.

