SK Sabir Boss vs. Arrow AK: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss is among the most prominent Indian Free Fire content creators. He is known for his incredible gaming skills and currently boasts a massive subscriber count of over 3.45 million on YouTube. Arrow AK and Arrow IB run the renowned channel - Arrow Gaming, which has around 1.43 million subscribers.

All these creators make content related to various aspects of the quick-paced battle royale title. This article compares their stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 26999 squad matches to date and has secured 8771 victories for a win percentage of 32.48%. With 95281 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.23.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 2981 games and has bettered his foes in 607 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 20.36%. In the process, he has bagged 8076 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Lastly, the gamer has won 142 of the 1612 solo matches, having a win ratio of 8.80%. He has registered 3249 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 634 squad games in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 128 occasions, retaining a win ratio of 20.18%. He has accumulated 1649 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.26.

He has played 103 duo matches and has 11 victories, maintaining a win percentage of 10.67%. He has bagged 262 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.85.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 21 solo games and has 14 kills at a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 111049492.

Lifetime stats

Arrow AK has appeared in 10752 squad games and has a win tally of 3552, leading to a win percentage of 33.03%. He has notched 31961 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.44.

While in the duo mode, he has 1437 matches to his name and has 320 first-place finishes, translating to a win ratio of 22.26%. With a K/D ratio of 3.34, he has 3735 kills.

The YouTuber has also won 196 of the 1512 solo games, making his win rate of 12.96%. He has killed a total of 3868 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.94.

Ranked stats

Arrow AK has participated in exactly 225 squad games in the on-going ranked season and has come out on top on 43 occasions, corresponding to a win ratio of 19.11%. He has 618 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Moreover, he has emerged victorious in 8 of the 21 duo matches that he has contented in, equating to a win percentage of 38.09%. He has racked up 66 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Arrow AK has played 4 solo games and has a single Booyah, converting to a win rate of 25%. He has cumulated 13 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.33.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both games have commendable stats in Garena Free Fire. SK Sabir Boss has the edge in the K/D ratio in the duo and squad modes in the lifetime, while Arrow AK has a greater win rate. Lastly, Arrow AK is ahead on K/D ratio and win rate in the solo mode.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo mode as Arrow AK has only featured in a few of them.

In the duo mode, Arrow AK is relatively superior. SK Sabir Boss has a finer win rate in the squad mode, while Arrow AK has a greater K/D ratio.

