Garena Free Fire likely to collaborate with Vietnamese singer for launch of new "Skyler" character

Free Fire is an immensely popular battle royale game developed and published by the Singaporean company Garena. The title has garnered massive numbers in 2020 and has won numerous laurels, including the Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020.

The developers of the game periodically collaborate with several famous personalities to increase the overall reach of the game.

Previously, they had collaborated with Cristiano Ronaldo, Hrithik Roshan, KSHMR, and Joe Taslim. As a part of it, the characters - "Chrono," "Jai," "K," and "Jota" were respectively introduced into the game.

They are now set to collaborate with the renowned Vietnamese singer and songwriter - "Sơn Tùng M-TP." This article takes a look at the same.

Garena Free Fire x Sơn Tùng M-TP for "Skyler" character

As mentioned earlier, Garena Free Fire is collaborating with the Vietnamese star, and a new character named ‘Skyler’ is likely to be launched very soon into the game.

Similar to the previous collaborations, "Sơn Tùng M-TP" will release a song today, i.e., January 28th. Users can check out the teaser for the song given below:

According to the leaks, the Mysterious character in the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server is "Skyler."

Mysterious character in Free Fire OB26 Advance Server

In the Advance Server, the Mystery Character has an active ability called "Riptide Rhythm."

At level 1, the ability can unleash a sonic wave, damaging five gloo walls within 20m. Each gloo wall deployed will result in increasing HP recovery of the player, beginning with two points. It has a cooldown of 65 seconds.

At the maximum level of the ability, users will be able to damage five gloo walls within a radius of 100m. Each gloo deployed will result in increasing HP recovery beginning from seven points. Moreover, the cooldown is reduced to 45 seconds, and the recovery effects cannot be stacked.

Players can also check out the following video to know more about the character and the collaboration:

