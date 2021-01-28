Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Titanium Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai and Titanium Gamer are popular Free Fire content creators. Both players are extremely popular in the Indian Free Fire community and boast massive YouTube subscriber counts of 7.95 million and 2.61 million, respectively.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7651 squad games and has triumphed in 2137 of them, making his win rate 27.93%. He has 19814 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.59 in this mode.

The content creator also has 717 victories in 4068 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 17.62%. With 10666 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.18 in these matches.

Amitbhai has played 3240 solo games and has won on 262 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.08%. He has 7152 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.40 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 273 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 64 of them, making his win rate 23.44%. He has secured 660 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.16.

The popular YouTuber has also played 125 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 16 of them, maintaining a win rate of 12.80%. He has 359 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.29 in this mode.

Amitbhai has 4 Booyahs in 66 ranked solo matches, translating to a win rate of 6.06%. He has 169 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256557979.

Lifetime stats

Titanium Gamer’s lifetime stats

Titanium Gamer has played 15197 squad games and has won on 3768 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 24.79%. He has racked up 44987 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.94 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 1772 duo matches and has stood victorious in 229 of them, translating to a win rate of 12.92%. He has bagged 5417 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Titanium Gamer has 164 victories in 1117 solo matches, making his win rate 14.68%. He has racked up 3706 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.89 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Titanium Gamer’s ranked stats

Titanium Gamer has played 110 squad games in the current ranked season and has won 17 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.45%. With a K/D ratio of 4.69, he has 436 kills in these matches.

He has also played 2 ranked solo games and a single ranked duo match, securing 4 and 3 kills, respectively.

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and Titanium Gamer have decent stats in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime duo and squad games, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while Titanium Gamer has a better K/D ratio. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo matches, Titanium Gamer has better stats than Amitbhai.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked solo and duo stats as Titanium Gamer hasn’t played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while Titanium Gamer has a better K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

