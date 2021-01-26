Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Arrow AK (Arrow Gaming): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from India. He boasts a subscriber count of over 7.91 million on YouTube.

Arrow AK, on the other hand, is a prominent figure in the Indian gaming community. He runs the YouTube channel, Arrow Gaming, alongside Arrow IB. The channel has over 1.42 million subscribers.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7635 squad matches and has triumphed in 2133 of them, making his win rate 27.93%. With a K/D ratio of 3.59, he has 19769 frags in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 4049 games and has secured 715 victories, maintaining a win rate of 17.65%. In the process, he has notched 10620 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Amitbhai has also played 3233 solo matches and has 262 wins, translating to a win rate of 8.10%. He has bagged 7140 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 257 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 60 occasions, translating to a win rate of 23.34%. He has accumulated 612 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.11 in this mode.

The content creator has also won 14 of the 108 ranked duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 12.96%. He has registered 315 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.35.

Amitbhai has played 60 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 4 of them, maintaining a win rate of 6.67%. He has killed 158 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.82 in this mode.

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID and stats

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID is 111049492.

Lifetime stats

Arrow AK’s lifetime stats

Arrow AK has played 10671 squad games to date and has won on 3535 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 33.12%. He has racked up 31804 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.46.

In the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 1432 matches and has emerged victorious in 319 of them, making his win rate 22.27%. With 3721 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.34 in this mode.

Arrow AK has also played 1511 solo games and has 196 wins, translating to a win rate of 12.97%. He has 3866 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.94.

Ranked stats

Arrow AK’s ranked stats

Arrow AK has played 172 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 32 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 18.60%. He has 492 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.51 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 16 ranked duo games and has emerged victorious in 16 of them, maintaining a win rate of 43.75%. He has accumulated 52 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.78.

Arrow AK has played 3 ranked solo matches and has a single victory, making his win rate 33.33%. He has 11 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.50 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and Arrow AK have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Arrow AK has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo mode as Arrow AK has not played enough games.

In the ranked duo matches, Arrow AK has relatively better stats than Amitbhai. Meanwhile, in the ranked squad games, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while Arrow AK has a better K/D ratio.

