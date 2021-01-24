Nobru vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Bruno Goes, also known as Nobru, is a professional Brazilian Free Fire player. He is also a renowned YouTuber and boasts 11.9 million subscribers on his channel.

Vincenzo, on the other hand, is a popular Free Fire content creator and streamer, with over 5.22 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

Nobru’s Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru’s lifetime stats

Nobru has played 9248 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2022 of them, maintaining a win rate of 21.86%. He has racked up 23159 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The Brazilian pro has also played 2501 duo matches and has triumphed in 379 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.15%. He has secured 7885 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.72 in this mode.

Nobru has played 4637 solo matches and has won on 702 occasions, making his win rate 15.13%. He has registered 18630 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.73.

Ranked stats

Nobru's ranked stats

Nobru has played 168 squad games in the current ranked season, winning 29 of them at a win rate of 17.26%. With a K/D ratio of 5.10, he has 709 kills in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 38 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in 3 games, maintaining a win rate of 7.89%. He has 151 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.31.

Nobru has 6 Booyahs in 21 ranked solo games, translating to a win rate of 28.57%. He has 141 kills at a K/D ratio of 9.40 in this mode.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo’s lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has played 19734 squad matches and has won on 3422 occasions, translating to a win rate of 17.34%. He has bagged 70828 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.34.

The Albania-based content creator has also played 1708 duo matches and has secured 298 victories, making his win rate 17.44%. He has 4999 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.55 in this mode.

OP Vincenzo has 100 wins in 1129 solo matches, maintaining a win rate of 8.85%. With 2814 kills to his name in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

OP Vincenzo’s ranked stats

OP Vincenzo has played 360 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 22 of them, making his win rate 6.11%. He has racked up 1088 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.22 in this mode.

Apart from the squad games, the YouTuber hasn’t played any other ranked match this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Nobru and OP Vincenzo are great Free Fire players, with impressive stats to back them up.

In the lifetime squad matches, Nobru has a higher win rate while OP Vincenzo has a better K/D ratio. The latter has the edge in terms of win rate in the lifetime solo and duo matches while the former has a more superior K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' stats in the ranked solo and duo matches as OP Vincenzo hasn’t played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Nobru has better stats than OP Vincenzo.

