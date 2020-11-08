Nobru's: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Free Fire has become a phenomenon worldwide, which has led to the rise in the esports scene and content creation related to it. Nobru is a renowned Brazilian Free Fire esport athlete and content creator. He represents the famous team ‘Corinthians Free Fire.’

In this article, we take a look at his real name, Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Nobru’s Real name, Free Fire ID, and more

Nobru’s real name is Bruno Goes. His Free Fire ID is 228159683, and IGN is ‘nobruisback.’

Lifetime stats

Nobru has appeared in a total of 8871 squad games and has bagged 1950 wins. With 22132 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.20.

Coming to the duo mode, the professional player has played 2367 matches and has 363 first-place finishes. He has registered 7343 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.66.

Lastly, in the solo mode, the content creator has 684 Booyahs in 4526 games. In the process, he has racked up 18140 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Nobru has played three squad matches, killing nine foes in the mode.

While in the duo mode, the professional player has been featured in 89 games and has secured eight wins. He has 358 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.42

The YouTuber has also played 72 solo matches and has won 11 of them. He has notched 323 kills, with a K/D ratio of 5.30.

His YouTube channel

The first video on Nobru’s channel dates back to December 2018. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 506 videos. The professional player has amassed a total of over 11.2 million subscribers and has over 654 million views.

His social media accounts

