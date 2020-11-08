Ajjubhai vs JIGS: Who has the better stats in Free Fire? 

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and JIGS are two of the most famous figures in the Indian Free Fire community. They are quite popular for their content related to the game and boast massive subscriber counts.

In this article, we take a look at their Free Fire IDs and compare them.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played a total of 9538 squad games and has triumphed in 2439 of them, translating to a win ratio of 25.57%. With 34999 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.93.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has played 1620 games and has precisely 300 first-place finishes, with a win rate of 18.51%. He has accumulated 6313 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.78.

The player has 76 Booyahs in 889 games in the solo mode, translating to a win percentage of 8.54%. He also has 2246 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, Total Gaming has been featured in 292 squad games and has won 39 of them, which comes to a win rate of 13.35%. He has a K/D ratio of 3.88 and has notched up 982 kills.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 30 games and has bagged a single win. In the process, he has killed 99 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Lastly, in the solo mode, the player has appeared in 22 games and has racked 21 kills, with a K/D ratio of just below 1.

JIGS’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 497887030.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

JIGS has participated in 10537 games in the squad mode and has emerged victorious in 4162 of them, which comes to a win percentage of 39.49%. He has bagged 33218 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.21.

In the 174 duo matches, the YouTuber has 38 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 21.83%. He has close to 430 frags to his name with a K/D ratio of 3.15.

Lastly, the gamer has played 84 solo games and has won 9 of them, managing a win ratio of 10.71%. He has also bagged over 100 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 1.41.

Ranked Stats

JIGS has played 187 squad games in the Ranked Season 18 and has a win tally of 41 games, with a win rate of 21.92%. He is just short of three kills for reaching 500, with a K/D ratio of 3.40.

The YouTuber has also played a single solo match and is yet to win a game or get a kill.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. When we take a look at their lifetime stats, JIGS is relatively better in the squad mode. In the solo and duo matches, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while the latter has maintained a higher win rate.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes, as JIGS has played a single solo game and no duo game. Coming to the squad mode, Ajjubhai has maintained a higher K/D ratio. In contrast, JIGS has a better win rate.

