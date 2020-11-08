Free Fire offers players with a wide variety of pets, which enhance the gameplay experience. Currently, there are over 10 of them present in the game. Each pet except ‘Robo Pup’ and ‘Kitty’ boast a unique skill that aid the users on the battlefield.

Moreover, the players can even change the nicknames of the pets, hence many even search for fancy and cool names for them. In this article, we list 30 cool and stylish names for pets in Free Fire.

30 cool and stylish pet names for Free Fire

Here’s the list of names:

#1 𝕸𝖔𝖓𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗

# 2 ǫᴜᴇsᴛ

#3 𝓟𝓱𝓸𝓮𝓷𝓲𝔁

#4 ĐɆĐ

#5 𝔸𝕔𝕚𝕕

#6 𓂀D3M0N𓂀

#7 ωσℓf

#8 丂卄卂ᗪㄖ山

#9 ŦŘΔƗŁ

#10 Hσυɳԃ

#11 нυитєя

#12 F3АЯ

#13 MᎥᏒᏒᎾᏒ

#14 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦

#15🅰🅿🅴

#16 ᖴᗝᗯᒪ

#17 𝕽𝖆𝖕𝖙𝖔𝖗

#18 🅵🅻🅴🅳🅶🅴

#19 ℌ𝔞𝔲𝔫𝔱

#20 𝘍𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵

#21 ɴɪɢʜᴛᴍᴀʀᴇ

#22 𝙷𝚘𝚛𝚛𝚘𝚛

#23 Mᴀɴɪᴀ

#24 𝘽𝙤𝙜𝙚𝙮

#25 ₱Ⱨ₳₦₮Ø₥

#26 ναи∂αℓ

#27 Sρє¢тяє

#28 𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝

#29 🆃🅴🆁🆁🅾🆁

#30 卄乇卂ㄒ

As the regular keyboards do not consist of fancy fonts and symbols, players would have to use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com. Here’s how the players can use such websites.

Step 1: Open any of the websites mentioned above and enter the required name in the text field.

Step 2: Several outputs would soon appear on the screen.

Step 3: Choose the desired name and paste it while changing the name of pets in Garena Free Fire.

How to change the name of pets in Free Fire

The players can follow these steps to change the name of their pets in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the ‘Pets’ icon located on the lobby screen’s left side.

Step 2: Choose the required pet to change the name of and press on the name change icon.

Step 3: Paste any of the names given above and click on the button below it.

It is important to note that the first name-change for pets is free. If the users desire to change it again, they would have to spend 200 diamonds.

