Best methods to get free diamonds in Free Fire (September 2023)

Like several other video games, Free Fire also has in-game currencies in the form of gold and diamonds. These currencies serve as a medium to purchase collectibles, various cosmetics, characters, and Rename Cards in the game. FF gold is comparatively easier to earn than diamonds, as they only require in-game mission completion and regular visits to the game. The latter, on the other hand, is bought using real money.

Diamonds are required to purchase rare items in the game, enticing players to earn them. Due to their expensive rates, players look for various methods to get them for free. There are numerous ways one can get FF diamonds without spending a penny. This article sheds light on some of them.

How to get free diamonds in Free Fire

1) Play Points

Earn Play Points to get FF diamonds for free (Image via Play Store)

The Play Store can be a very effective application in getting you free FF diamonds. This online store assigns you tasks such as installing an application and using it for a specific number of days. Completing such tasks rewards you with Play Points that you can cash out. Otherwise, you can use the in-app feature that allows you to redeem these points directly with the FF diamonds.

However, players should use the applications responsibly as tasked by the Play Store. They may contain money wagering and can turn out to be addictive.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most popular methods of earning free FF diamonds. It simply asks you to share your opinions and participate in quick and simple surveys. By doing so, you can get Google Play Credits or iTunes Gift Cards. You can then use them to cash out or redeem FF diamonds through the in-app feature like the one in the Play Store.

3) Giveaways and Custom Rooms

Another easy way to earn diamonds in Free Fire is by participating in Custom Rooms. The winners are often rewarded with high cash prizes or premium in-game currency, such as diamonds. Although winning such Custom Rooms can be fairly difficult owing to the game's massive community, there is no harm in trying.

Moreover, keep an eye out for giveaways that FF YouTubers often announce on their channels. They can be a quick and easy way to get free in-game diamonds.

4) Redeem codes

Redeeming codes is one of the primary ways to earn exclusive rewards in Free Fire. They often include premium in-game currencies, including diamonds.

Thus, you should keep an eye out for such redeem codes. Click here to stay updated regarding the same.

5)YouTubers' sponsors

You may get annoyed when FF YouTubers feature their sponsored applications in the midst of their videos. However, some can be useful in earning Free Fire diamonds.

The applications they ask you to install often feature in-app tokens that you can increase by completing certain tasks or playing games. Additionally, consider installing the applications through the links provided on their channels or applying their given promo codes in the app. It will reward you with in-app bonus tokens.

Cash out these tokens when you have accumulated a certain amount through the app's payment modes. You can buy FF diamonds with the amount that you have earned.

6) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is a GPT application that includes surveys and quizzes like Google Play Rewards. It can fruitfully help you gain free diamonds in Free Fire. Completing the surveys and simple tasks within the application gives you rewards that you can cash out, eventually. You can buy diamonds in Free Fire using this earned money.

Note that the payout of the application depends on the country you live in.

Also read: 5 best tips to spend Free Fire diamonds wisely

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.