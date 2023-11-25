Free Fire guide: How to survive longer in solo matches

Playing solo in Free Fire is a good idea if you're looking for a relaxing and stressless gaming experience, as it cuts off the responsibilities you'd otherwise have when in a team. However, this also means that a tiny mistake can send you directly to the lobby. Having said that, a good experience in the solo mode leaves you with a polished decision-making ability and one-on-one combat experience.

This article discusses the necessary skills needed to survive a solo match in the game, as well as the ideal weapons to use when you're alone on the battlefield.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

How to master solo mode in Free Fire

The very first thing you should do in Free Fire's solo matches is to establish a good start. Making a good landing is important, as it determines your quality of loot and builds your confidence for upcoming fights.

If you're an aggressive player, you can land in hot drops, like Moathouse, Capetown, Mars Electric, Golf Course, or Refinery. However, make sure you land at the fringes of the location to avoid getting surrounded by enemies.

Skills in close-range gunfights, weapon recoil control, and an appropriate Heads-Up Display (HUD) also play a pivotal role in determining your solo match proficiency.

During a one-on-one close-range encounter, swift movement speed greatly helps dodge enemy attacks. You can also crouch or go prone when needed.

Remember, in these fights, you should always aim for the head. Registering accurate headshots translates to quick eliminations, increasing your chances of victory.

Best weapons for solo matches in Free Fire

Free Fire has a wide variety of weapons. You can choose any two as your primary and secondary weapons. For solo matches, you should consider equipping weapons that help you cover both close- and long-range engagements, as you will have no one to count on.

Many players prefer Shotguns for close-range combat, while others opt for Assault Rifles (ARs). You can choose between the two depending on your comfort and experience. While the MAG-7, M1187, and M1014 are some of the best Shotguns in the game, the AK47, SCAR-L, and Groza are some of the best ARs.

For long-range combat, Sniper Rifles like the AWM and M82B come in handy.

These simple tips should help you survive longer in a solo Free Fire match match.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.