Free Fire guide to handle third-party attacks like a pro

Battle Royale titles, like Free Fire, enthrall millions of gamers all over the globe with their thrilling and unanticipated gameplay. Dealing with campers or third-party attacks in these titles is one of the most difficult tasks, as these adversaries aren't something one can foresee. Third-party attacks, especially, require the utmost patience and a calm mindset to counter, as they catch you off guard while already in a fight.

That said, it's these adversaries that produce a realistic Battle Royale gaming experience, adding to the pleasure of emerging as a champion. Hence, this guide will help you handle any third-party attacks you may face while immersed in the Free Fire battleground.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Guide to handling third-party attacks in Free Fire

In Free Fire, things can quickly spiral out of control if multiple enemies ambush you while you're already engaged with another team. Hence, in such moments, utmost teamwork and communication are imperative. Furthermore, you should avoid engaging in combat for a prolonged period and should prepare a way out.

Below are some more ways by which you can deal with third-party attacks in Free Fire:

1) Freeze at your position

The very first thing you should keep in mind when third-partied is not to give away your exact location. Although the enemy may have already figured it out by hearing your gunshots, freezing at your position will make things unpredictable for them as well.

However, they can also use frags to find your location or flush you out. So, stay cautious and attentively hear the sound of any grenade being cooked or thrown in your building and act accordingly. Moreover, you can use your gloo walls and place them near the windows or doors to block off incoming grenades.

Meanwhile, try to confirm the exact location of the enemy and stay poised at the entrance from where they can break in.

2) Change your location

After going through the abovementioned step, immediately change your location and go to a spot where you can take down the enemy. However, do not reveal your new location by the footsteps or unnecessary gunshots.

3) Use frags and smoke grenades

When third-partied, throwables such as frags and smoke grenades can be your lifesavers. If a squad attacks you off guard by invading your building, quickly use smoke grenades to break their line of sight. Moreover, you can throw one or two frags in this smoke so the incoming enemies will think twice before going all in for the assault.

4) Let the two enemy squads fight

Remember, when third-partied, it's not the time to get greedy for kills. Have patience and act smartly. Change your location and cover your footsteps sound by using frags.

Take your time and let the enemies kill each other so that you can attack them in their most vulnerable stage: when they are busy helping up their teammates and collecting loot uncautiously.

