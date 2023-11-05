5 best ways to use gloo walls in Free Fire India

In Free Fire, gloo walls play a pivotal role in helping you achieve victory. They protect you from incoming bullets by forming an instant but temporary cover. If used skillfully, they can get you out alive from compromising situations.

Essentially, they help you during close-range combat and keep you safe in open fields.

Owing to its high usage, the developer, Garena, offers Gloo Makers, which produce three gloo walls at the outset of a match and further yield one upon helping up teammates.

This guide will discuss the five best ways to make the most of these projectiles in Free Fire and pave the way to a Booyah.

Best usage of gloo walls in Free Fire explored

1) An appropriate custom HUD

In Free Fire, an ideal custom Heads-Up Display (HUD) has a significant effect on your gloo wall mastery.

Many players often copy-paste the first custom setup they get impressed with. However, after doing so, they struggle for days to get accustomed to the layout. This is because such setups are personalized according to the preferences of the user they’ve copied it from.

Therefore, players are advised to create their own custom layout as per their comfort.

Shifting to the three-finger setup can also help with gloo wall mastery. The layout gives a swifter movement speed, which is essential when learning efficient gloo wall use.

2) Swift finger movement

A swift finger movement is imperative to gain excellent mastery over controllers and to put up good fights. It also helps players quickly place gloo walls at the right spot.

Remember, a moment in delay in using gloo walls can cause instant elimination.

Players should invest adequate time working on their swift finger movement. Achieving the said skill may require days of practicing.

Hence, players are advised to maintain patience. Also, they should keep an appropriate sensitivity level when learning swift finger movements.

Using finger sleeves can significantly help reduce friction and cause swifter finger movement.

3) Sit-up gloo wall trick

A novice often struggles with appropriately placing gloo walls in Free Fire. This is where the Sit-up gloo wall trick comes in handy.

It requires you to press the gloo wall and crouch buttons simultaneously. This instantly places a gloo wall closest to the user, protecting them from adversaries.

Moreover, players can try to drift their cross-hair down and press the gloo wall button; this will also instantly cover them with one.

4) Use gloo walls to block enemies

Most of the battles in Free Fire occur in open fields where gloo walls play a pivotal role. However, these projectiles can also be helpful in close fights or when you wish to block enemies from entering your building.

During house-to-house combat, you can place them near windows or main doors to block off the enemies.

There’s a possibility that the opponent can break this hindrance and enter the building. That said, the trick can buy you extra time to strategize your next move.

5) Trap your enemies

As already established, in Free Fire, gloo walls mainly serve as a defense mechanism, protecting players from enemy attacks.

Additionally, when fighting in corners of any building, players can use gloo walls to trap an enemy. This move will require colossal practice and precise timing but certainly be fruitful.

Although keeping an enemy caged in a gloo wall won’t last long, you’ll get the upper hand over your foe. Also, if you’re out of ammo, this strategy can get you out alive, with a kill added to your name.

Click on the link to read about the 1v1 tips and tricks guide in Free Fire.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.