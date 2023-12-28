Free Fire guide to improve K/D ratio like a pro

In Battle Royale titles like Free Fire, the kill-to-death (K/D) ratio determines your performance in a season. It's measured by dividing the number of kills you've achieved by how many times you've been eliminated in a season, making it something to flaunt in-game that reflects your expertise. Hence, many players spend hours grinding on the battleground to achieve an impressive K/D ratio.

Maintaining a high K/D ratio can be tedious due to the tough competition in Free Fire. However, if you succeed, you won't only have a good impression on your peers but will also be eligible to join high-end Guilds, as their leaders pick players based on their in-game statistics.

Guide to achieving a high K/D ratio in Free Fire

Tons of phenomena influence your K/D ratio in Free Fire, including your playstyle and mindset on the battlefield. Moreover, passive players usually have a better K/D ratio than rushers, as the latter consider going all in when they spot an enemy and run into a relatively greater risk of elimination.

Here are some ways to improve your K/D ratio in Free Fire:

1) Choose your landing location wisely

The early stage plays a pivotal role in determining your performance in the rest of the game. So, your landing location significantly affects your match's finish count.

Some places in Free Fire maps witness early action, and they should be visited only if you're an aggressive player. That said, while keeping a low profile, if you can fetch good kills out of these places, then such locations are worth landing in.

2) Master your gloo wall and frag skills

Frags and gloo walls can be lifesavers in difficult situations. For example, if you're alone amid a whole squad, the former can get you out alive, while the latter can create a possibility for a clutch. Remember, increasing the K/D ratio requires staying alive on the battleground till the last moment, and in this regard, these throwables are a great aid.

3) Engage in combat only when you're confident

Before getting into combat, spot the covers around you and figure out how to utilize them to confuse the opponent and dodge incoming attacks. Moreover, avoid getting into a gunfight when there's no backup or the enemy has an advantageous position, weapons, or other resources over you.

While engaged with an enemy squad and third-partied, quickly escape from the scene, as the results of such fights are often unpredictable.

4) Work on your skills

Maintaining a decent K/D ratio requires constant improvement in your skills and playstyle. For this, frequently look forward to adopting new battle tactics and techniques into your gameplay, such as a three-finger custom HUD, weapon recoil control, and headshot mastery.

Furthermore, practice performing third-party attacks, which is one of the best strategies to achieve decent kills in a match. This is because it strikes the opponents in the most unanticipated and vulnerable moment.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and readers in the region are advised to refrain from playing the game. Instead, they can play its Max variant, which is legal in the nation.

