5 best Free Fire India tips and tricks to win more early fights

In Free Fire, earning early finishes in your matches can be an excellent kick-start for dominating the battleground and building confidence, which is imperative to achieve a Booyah. However, falling into early combat entails a threat of quick elimination, which can drastically reduce your rank. Therefore, survivability should be the top priority when in the initial stage of the match.

Despite the risks, many veterans don’t think twice before getting into early fights and often make it out alive with many kills added to their names. This article will cover five useful tips and tricks to master the initial combat in Free Fire.

5 best tips and tricks to win more early fights in Free Fire India

1) Make a perfect landing

In Free Fire, making a good landing often translates into greater chances of winning early-match fights. You can either choose to glide or dive while landing in the game. The former allows you to cover more distance, whereas diving gives you a faster landing speed. The game further offers Surfboards and Skywings to boost your landing speed.

You must reach the pre-planned location at the earliest, as the latecomers often face early elimination. While landing, try to identify weapons lying on the ground and land near them. Also, being attentive to the areas wherein your enemies are landing can help you find them easily.

While landing in a hot drop and surrounded by enemies, you should consider landing at the fringes of the location and shouldn’t run for the buildings where there’s already an enemy.

2) Good loot

In the early-match battles, it doesn't require much loot to achieve a victory, considering you wish to rush onto opponents immediately after finding a weapon. It's a good tactic in this phase of the match, as players often stumble around for firearms after landing.

However, you shouldn't rush on opponents without a vest, helmet, and some med kits, as the combat is likely to inflict damage on both parties.

Your weapon choice is another imperative part of early-match combat. Choose those weapons you’re confident can earn you kills. Moreover, to ensure safety, consider picking some frags and smokes.

3) Know when to escape

In Free Fire, achieving frags in the initial phase of the match heavily depends on your mindset and playstyle. Players can go all in when they find their opponents unequipped with weapons.

While in a squad, you should consider spreading out to surround your enemies and leave no opportunity for them to escape. Meanwhile, you should keep good communication within your team and ensure the utmost coordination.

However, when the battle gets out of hand or you run out of ammunition, you can fall back to take cover or to reach a safer area. It is pointless to keep pushing the battle when there’s not a good chance of victory.

4) Keep changing your location

Before sparking the battle in Free Fire, keeping yourself unspotted should be the top priority. This can be done by not giving away your location and sounds of footsteps. Remember, an aggressive playstyle doesn’t include mindlessly entering combat: there should be an element of surprise to shock the opponents to boost the chances of victory.

After you’ve entered into a battle, you should avoid being in one spot; to confuse the opponents, you should keep changing your location. Moreover, while in a squad, trying to sandwich the opponents can increase the likelihood of victory. Although it includes spreading around your opponents, which can create trouble to help up your teammates, good communication can get you covered in this regard.

5) Skillful gameplay

Due to Free Fire's highly competitive matches, it's nearly impossible to win any battle without skillful gameplay. As the game is garnering more players into its battleground, it’s imperative to keep adding more tactful playstyle to your gameplay and enhance your movement speed, aiming, and weapon recoil control.

Battle tactics like third-party attacks, sandwiching your enemies, and abruptly crouching before your enemies while in close gunfights can leave a significant impact on your playstyle. Furthermore, you should use three-finger claw control, which gives you countless benefits over your opponents.

