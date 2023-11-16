Free Fire guide: How to deal with campers like a pro

The task in Battle Royale titles like Free Fire is simple: outlast the competitors and emerge as conquerors. While the approaches to achieve this are plenty, many players prefer to stay low in order to remain unspotted and are hence branded campers or 'snakes.' These players usually come across in unanticipated moments and can take you down if you get sloppy.

Dealing with campers can be a tricky task for many beginners in Free Fire, as spotting them is one of the hardest tasks and requires days of experience in the game.

For those finding it challenging to deal with campers, this guide will provide tips on how to engage with them.

Note: This article reflects the views of the writer.

Guide to dealing with campers like a pro in Free Fire

The toughest part of fighting a camper in Free Fire is spotting them. Moreover, in an open field of the match's last circle, you'll usually find them lurking on the ground and in a prone state. This makes finding them even harder, and the moment you get a little unattentive, they can lead your way back to the lobby.

To fight such players, many also prefer to go prone on the battlefield. This trick can be helpful but ensues monotonous gameplay and can also lead to your elimination. As in these fights, victory solely relies on the player who spots the enemy first.

In such circumstances, you should be on the go constantly until you find a decent cover. Moreover, to stay safe from the camper's attacks, you should run in a zig-zag motion and keep your smokes and gloo wall ready. Furthermore, you can use four-wheelers to stay safe from camper's attack and trample them if they come on your way.

After reaching a safe location, you can use snipers to easily spot and eliminate the 'snakes'. Moreover, in the recent Free Fire OB42 update, the developer has introduced a new zone rotation system to help players easily fight with campers.

Another trick to fight with campers is cautiously entering the house with open gates. Evidently, if any building has opened doors beforehand, it simply hints at the fact that someone has been or currently is in there. In such cases, you should use frags to flush out the foes or smoke grenades to break their line of sight while entering.

You should also stay attentive to footsteps when nearing a building and avoid giving away your location by freezing at a spot. For this, an appropriate headset is strongly recommended, as it helps in getting better sound quality as well as ensures smooth communication between teammates.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised to refrain from playing the game and instead play its Max variant, which is legal in the nation.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.