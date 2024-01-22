Free Fire guide: How to use smoke grenades like a pro

Free Fire pits you against over 100 players on an abandoned island, providing a plethora of firearms and other equipment to outlast them and emerge as the champion. However, any unprecedented adversary can easily jeopardize your quest for booyah. When things are beyond your control, the smartest move is to escape and patiently wait for your turn to make an assault.

Smoke grenades are the biggest aid for outsmarting an enemy and reaching a safe spot. So, mastering their skillful use is the most crucial aspect of Free Fire, and this article will help you with that.

Free Fire guide for using smoke grenades like a pro

Smoke grenades break the enemy's line of sight by engulfing you amid smoke, making it difficult for them to shoot you. If used skillfully, they can be your lifesaver in the battleground. Here are some of the best ways to make the most of them in Free Fire:

1) In third-party attacks

One of the biggest hindrances on your way toward booyah is third-party attacks in Free Fire. What makes these assaults the deadliest is that they catch you while you're engaged with an opponent. During such situations, quickly use multiple smoke grenades to break the enemy's line of sight and escape to a safe place.

If you're in a building and being approached by any squad, instantly throw one or two smokes near the entrance and wait for the opponent to make the assault. Moreover, throw some frags in this smoke to break the enemy's confidence and make things unpredictable for them.

2) In open area

When you're in a hotdrop and must help up your teammate or loot a crate lying in an open field, use smoke grenades to safely carry out the job. Throw some around the desired spot and quickly get started. While doing so, keep rotating or moving at your position, as the enemy's pre-fire can hit you.

3) To switch location

When you've been targeted while you're in cover, the best move is to change the location. To do so, create a chain of smoke on your way toward the safe spot and cross through this smoke to stay safe from the enemy's fires. Ask your teammates to provide cover fire while changing the location.

4) To distract an enemy

Many players prefer keeping a low profile till the last zone to ensure victory. While using such playstyles, you may face a whole squad with whom you may not wish to take a fight. In such situations, use smoke grenades to distract them and escape to a safe spot. Additionally, this strategy is not only limited to passive players but can also be employed by those who love playing one-versus-four matches.

