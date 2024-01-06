Is Free Fire worth playing in 2024?

Developed and published by Garena, Free Fire is a free-to-play mobile game released in 2017. It's a multiplayer battle royale title that has amassed billions of players all over the globe with its thrilling gameplay. It challenges you to outlast over 50 players on an abundant island and, to do so, provides a wide variety of weapons and other equipment.

Free Fire was one of the leading titles in India and has broadened the nation's esports scene, encouraging thousands of gamers to establish a career in the Indian gaming industry. It has set countless records, such as being the most-installed mobile game globally in 2019, achieving over a billion downloads on Google Play Store, the highest-grossing mobile game in the US in early 2021.

However, since many new mobile titles are coming in 2024, players are wondering if FF is still worth playing, and this article will answer the same.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Should you play Free Fire in 2024?

Owing to its free-to-play feature, FF is accessible to a wide variety of audiences. However, the title is banned in India due to several complaints and effects on the nation's sovereignty and public order, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Because of this, the developer released an India-exclusive title. Also, the original variant was scheduled to be re-introduced in India in September 2023, but due to certain circumstances, Free Fire's relaunch was postponed.

Unlike other popular battle royale titles, Free Fire features various characters with unique abilities, giving players an edge over their foes. Moreover, it lets them socialize with others around the globe and create a clan, producing an excellent interactive space. Its highly competitive environment further adds to the joy of outlasting foes on the battleground.

However, its graphic design isn't spectacular, so you should refrain from playing the game if you seek breathtaking visuals.

Moreover, players face countless bug issues that remain unresolved for days and often come across hackers that use unfair modes, such as aimbots, fire through walls, and X-ray vision. The game also lacks a convincing weapon recoil mechanism, exacerbating the unrealistic and distasteful gaming experience.

Since countless better titles are arriving on mobile gaming platforms, such as Valorant Mobile and the recently released Arena Breakout, FF is no longer a game worth turning to for a nuanced and unique gaming experience. That said, you can try it out for casual gameplay.

