Free Fire Gloo Wall tricks explained (August 2023)

Gloo walls are the best helper to protect you from the bullets in Free Fire. Using them creates a temporary and instant cover to protect and hide you from attackers. Their skillful use can be a life-saving move when encountering an unanticipated enemy. They even facilitate engaging in more close-range combat and can be your crutch in open fields.

Due to their increasing popularity among the title’s gamers, the developers have recently introduced Gloo Makers. They give you three gloo walls at the beginning of the match and produce one more every time you revive your teammates.

Having stated so many advantages of using gloo walls in the game, now, it is important to learn their skillful use to make the most of these projectiles in Free Fire.

Best tips for using Gloo Walls in Free Fire

A perfect custom HUD helps significantly with your gloo wall skills in Free Fire. Players often look for the perfect HUD setup and end up copying the first one they find impressive.

Copying someone’s HUD leaves you struggling to get accustomed to it, as it can be unsuitable to your finger movements and playstyle. To master the gloo walls, you should create your own custom HUD based on your preferences.

Moreover, you can consider shifting to three-finger custom, as it helps with swift movement speed and gloo wall use. While doing all this, you must persevere with your practice, as learning is not something to accomplish in a day or two.

Stick to your three-finger setup once you have created it. Eventually, you will master your three-finger gaming and hence skillful use of gloo walls.

Quick and easy tricks to master Gloo wall usage in Free Fire

Players freshly learning the mastery of gloo walls often find it hard to place them at an appropriate distance for cover. This is where the sit-up gloo wall trick kicks in.

It is a simple method in which you simultaneously press the gloo wall and crouch buttons, which places it around you. You can also practice quickly drifting your crosshair down and pressing the gloo wall button. It will also cover you with it in no time.

The appropriate sensitivity is also essential when learning quick finger movement speed. This means spending a great deal of time figuring out your sensitivity settings also benefits your skillful gloo wall use.

How to get Gloo wall skins in Free Fire?

Free Fire players often seek to flex their in-game outfits and gun skins. It is no exception with Gloo wall skins. Flaunting unique outfits and skins also reflects your in-game experience and style. To obtain the Gloo wall skins, you must purchase them from the in-game store with the FF diamonds.

You can also wait for the events that developers frequently announce. If you are lucky, you can get a gloo wall skin for free in such events’ giveaways or at low prices in offers.

