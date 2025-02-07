With the introduction of the Free Fire Wall Royale, Garena has introduced a few Gloo Wall skins in the game. A standout addition is the Gloo Wall - Purple Gorilla, which has a unique grenade design resembling a gorilla. This event also features several other Gloo Wall skins that players can obtain.

As is customary, you must use diamonds to try your luck at winning the grand prizes, including the Gloo Wall - Purple Gorilla. Given the rarity of such cosmetic items, those willing to spend the in-game currency can attempt to acquire them.

How to get Gloo Wall - Purple Gorilla in Free Fire from Wall Royale event

The Wall Royale event runs for over a week (Image via Garena)

The Gloo Wall - Purple Gorilla became available in Free Fire on February 7, 2025, and the Wall Royale event featuring it will run until February 15, 2025. The spins in this event are relatively cheap compared to other Luck Royales, making it easier for you to win the available grand prizes.

Trending

Each spin in the Wall Royale requires nine diamonds. Alternatively, you can purchase a bundle of 10+1 spins for 90 diamonds.

To make it even better, Garena guarantees a grand prize within 50 spins, with no duplicates of grand prizes. With four grand prizes available in the Wall Royale event, you are assured of obtaining the Gloo Wall - Purple Gorilla within 200 spins.

There is a massive luck factor associated with every Luck Royale, and the number of diamonds needed to win a specific prize cannot be precisely predicted. While the maximum limit is 200 spins, fortunate players may secure the Gloo Wall - Purple Gorilla with fewer spins.

Steps to get the Gloo Wall - Purple Gorilla in Free Fire

You may follow the steps below to access the event (Image via Garena)

To get the Gloo Wall - Purple Gorilla in Free Fire, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the game and hit the “Luck Royale” icon on the screen’s left side.

Step 2: A list of active Luck Royales will show up, and you must tap on “Wall Royale.”

Step 3: Select between the two spin options and complete the purchase. The spin will be performed, and a random item from the prize pool will be withdrawn.

After receiving the Gloo Wall - Purple Gorilla, you can equip it through the “Weapon” section.

Read more: How to get 085 Style Bundle in Free Fire

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.