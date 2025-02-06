Garena consistently releases new cosmetics in Free Fire, and one of the latest additions is the 085 Style Bundle. Players can obtain this bundle through the recently launched Style Ring event, which runs for around 10 days. Another item called the Groupie Style Bundle has also been introduced to the battle royale game.

As with all Luck Royale events, players must use diamonds to acquire the available rewards in Style Ring. They also have the option to exchange Universal Ring Tokens for different freebies.

How to get 085 Style Bundle in Free Fire

The Style Ring Luck Royale event commenced on February 5, 2025 (Image via Garena)

The 085 Style Bundle was made available in Free Fire on February 5, 2025, and can be obtained from the Style Ring Luck Royale. It's the grand reward of the event's prize pool and a great outfit for male characters in the game.

Trending

Here are the different components of the 085 Style Bundle:

085 Style (Top)

085 Style (Bottom)

085 Style (Shoes)

085 Style (Head)

085 Style (Facepaint)

You can start making spins to get a reward from the prize pool. Each spin costs 20 diamonds. A bundle of 10+1 spins is priced at 200 diamonds.

Listed below is the prize pool of the Style Ring event:

085 Style Bundle

Groupie Style Bundle

Jacket 33 Style (Top)

Salt Dread Style (Head)

10x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

2x Universal Ring Tokens

1x Universal Ring Token

You can use Universal Ring Tokens in the event's exchange section to redeem the rewards you desire. If you don't receive the items you want through spins, you can use these special tokens to get them instead.

Some details of the exchange section (Image via Garena)

Here are the details of the exchange section:

085 Style Bundle: 200x Universal Ring Tokens

Groupie Style Bundle: 100x Universal Ring Tokens

Jacket 33 Style (Top): 60x Universal Ring Tokens

Salt Dread Style (Head): 50x Universal Ring Tokens

Skyboard – Mush Machine: 20x Universal Ring Tokens

Final Card Avatar: 20x Universal Ring Tokens

Fungi Banner: 20x Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card: 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card (1 Match): 15x Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment: 5x Universal Ring Tokens

Amber Megacypher Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

AK47 - Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

VAMAS Vampire Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets: 1x Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token: 1x Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market: 1x Universal Ring Token

Bonfire: 1x Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid: 1x Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue: 1x Universal Ring Token

Players with enough diamonds can spend them on the Style Ring event to obtain the 085 Style Bundle in Free Fire. However, those with limited diamonds are advised to save their resources for other opportunities.

Read more: 50 best names for Free Fire players in 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.