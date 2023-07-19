In Free Fire, experienced players with shotguns become something to run from if they are your enemy. Garena's BR title gives you a variety of shotguns to add to your inventory. They dominate in close range and have high mobility and damage output. However, they also have shortcomings, such as a limited fire range, inconsistent spread patterns, high reload time, and low magazine capacity.

Players who love aggressive playstyle often choose to equip these guns. The fact distinguishing shotguns from other Free Fire weapons is their bursting of a pattern of individual pellets, unlike rifles or SMGs, which shoot a single projectile bullet. Players willing to use shotguns must be uniquely skillful and have different mindsets.

This article will look at some mistakes players often make while using shotguns.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Fighting in open areas and 4 other errors to avoid while using shotguns in Free Fire

5) Poor movement speed

Using a shotgun means you must deal with its poor firing rate. It implies you may have to handle the spray of your enemy's weapons which may have a comparatively higher firing rate. This is where your movement skills come in. A good movement speed gives you a higher chance of dodging your enemy's attack.

Practicing movement speed becomes an essential thing if you choose to use shotguns. It will make it hard for the opponents to aim at you and allow you to get into close-range combat.

4) Using M1887

Garena Free Fire's M1887 is a shotgun with a massive 100 damage. It is an excellent weapon for players with a sharp aim. On the downside, this gun has a tiny magazine capacity of 2. Using M1887 with such a minuscule magazine can be a mistake if you miss your two shots, considering the possibility that your enemy is equipped with a gun with a good magazine capacity.

Players can consider going for any other shotgun with a decent mag. Using a shotgun leaves you with a disadvantage, so you wouldn't want the magazine capacity to push you further back.

3) Keeping two shotguns

Free Fire allows you to carry two guns on the battlefield. Equipping a shotgun for close-range combat could be a good decision. But, if you choose to use another shotgun as the secondary weapon, you are depriving yourself of winning a mid to long-range combat.

A good backup weapon is imperative, considering the possibilities of getting into both: a close and long-range fight. Even if you get into close-range combat, there is a possibility the enemy will outwit you by leaping away, making your shotgun inapt for the fight.

If you choose a shotgun to fight with, then your secondary weapon should have a decent standout in mid to long-range combat. You can keep SMGs or rifles as a backup, as they can take care of combat in the long range.

2) Two-finger customization

Using two-finger customization in battlefield mobile games like Free Fire and BGMI kills your inner pro gamer. The two-finger setup gives you a sluggish movement speed and makes you easy to aim at. Additionally, using shotguns becomes a disastrous decision when you are already dealing with the shortcomings of these guns.

Shifting to three finger setup enhances your movement speed. This customization lets you dodge the enemy's attack while firing at them. However, switching to 3 finger setup is not easy. It can take some time to get accustomed to this setup. The result will enhance your Free Fire experience and even get you more Booyah.

1) Fighting in wide open areas

Players prefer to play with shotguns because of their dominance in the close-range fight. By getting into a fight in an open area, you are missing the whole point of using shotguns. If you wish to utilize these guns fully, you should stay away from open areas and seek a fight in close spaces.

Counter-Strafing is another technique shotgun lovers should add to their play style. It increases the chances of winning the fight when you have gotten into a close-range-close-space battle.