Garena has added a new Moco Store in Free Fire, and it provides players with an incredible opportunity to get their hands on the Cobra Fist. The latter is essentially a unique-appearing fist skin that comes with a special attack effect and can be displayed by gamers in their in-game lobbies. Besides this, there are several other premium rewards available in the event.
The Moco Store will operate for a period of over two weeks, giving users ample time to decide whether they wish to spend their Diamonds or not. Since fist skins don’t usually arrive in the game, it could be a solid investment for players.
Here are further details on obtaining the Cobra Fist in Free Fire.
How to get Cobra Fist in Free Fire from Moco Store
The Moco Store featuring the Cobra Fist made its way into Free Fire on February 10, 2025, and it will remain available until February 25, 2025. The skin is included as part of the grand prize section of the event, where players are required to pick from a set of six rewards. Aside from picking the grand prize, they will also have to select a bonus prize (from another set of six).
Here are the details about the grand prizes and the bonus prizes:
Grand prizes (pick any one)
- Fist – Cobra
- Fist – Flaming
- Bonebust Rocker Bundle
- Thrill Seeker Bundle
- SCAR – Total Eclipse
- M60 – Crimson Red
Bonus prizes (pick any one)
- Backpack – Shark Attack
- Subzero Fryer
- Skull Hunter Grenade
- Skyboard – Vampire Malevolence
- Loot Box – The Clown’s Laugh
- Hip-Hop Sunglasses
After they have selected one item from each, players will find the final prize pool appearing on the screen. It will include the following items:
- Grand prize
- Bonus Prize
- 2x Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crates
- 2x Magic Cube Fragments
- Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry: March 31, 2025)
- Luck Royale Voucher (Expiry: March 31, 2025)
Like every other Luck Royale in Free Fire, players will have to spend Diamonds to draw out the rewards. The cost of the spins will increase with each subsequent use, starting from 9 Diamonds and climbing up all the way to 599 Diamonds. It will take a player a maximum of 984 Diamonds to get all the possible rewards.
Steps to access the Moco Store
Listed below are the steps that you can follow to access the Moco Store event in Free Fire:
Step 1: Boot up the battle royale title and navigate to the Luck Royale section.
Step 2: Find the Moco Store event and select the relevant prizes that you wish to obtain. If you are looking for the Cobra Fist, select the same as the grand prize.
Step 3: Make the spins by spending the necessary Diamonds.
The fist skin that you obtain can later be equipped from the Weapons section, and you may flaunt it in front of your friends.
