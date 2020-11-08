SK Sabir Boss vs Run Gaming (RunOutArun): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

After India's PUBG Mobile ban, content creation and streaming in Free Fire has seen a meteoric rise. Several content creators have become quite prevalent within the community for their exemplary gameplay or unique personality. SK Sabir Boss and Run Gaming, aka RunOutArun, are two of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers in the world.

In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has been featured in a total of 25457 squad games and has ended up winning 8459, which translates to a win ratio of 33.22%. With 90432 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.32.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 2867 and has triumphed in 596, maintaining a win rate of 20.78%. He has 7790 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

In the solo mode, the YouTuber has bagged 141 wins in 1575 matches with a win percentage of 8.95%. He has 3209 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

In the current season, SK Sabir Boss has secured 101 wins in 323 games at a win rate of 31.26%. He has accumulated 986 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.44.

He has also appeared in 1 solo and 2 duo games.

Run Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451206750.

Lifetime stats

To date, Run Gaming has played 8316 squad games and has 1221 Booyahs, equating to a win rate of 14.68%. He has notched up 15711 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.21.

While in the duo mode, he has played 2294 matches and has remained unbeaten 131 times, having a win ratio of 5.71%. With a K/D ratio of 2.07, he has registered 4478 kills.

Lastly, he has played 1249 games and has stood victorious in 77 of them, upholding a win percentage of 6.16. In the process, he has 2018 frags with a K/D ratio of 1.72.

Ranked stats

Run Gaming has played 79 matches in the on-going season and has 7 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win ratio of 8.86%. He has racked 139 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 1.93.

In the solo and duo modes, the content creator has played 1 and 5 matches, respectively.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have brilliant stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their stats in lifetime mode, SK Sabir Boss emerges better in all – solo, duo and squad modes.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in solo and duo modes, as both of them have played only a few games. Coming to the squad mode, SK Sabir Boss is relatively better.

