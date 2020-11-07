SK Sabir Boss vs Dev Alone: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has gained immense popularity across the globe, which has led to the meteoric rise in content creation and streaming related to it. Content creators like SK Sabir Boss and Dev Alone are quite popular amongst the Free Fire community. Many players admire both these streamers for their incredible gameplay and eccentric skills.

In this article, we take a look at their stats in Garena Free Fire and compare them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has featured in a total of 25434 squad matches and bagged 8453 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 33.23%. With 90348 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.32.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2867 games and managed to win 596 of them for a win percentage of 20.78%. He has 7790 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

In the solo mode, the YouTuber has secured 141 wins in 1575 matches with a win rate of 8.95%. He has notched up 3209 kills, having a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has played 300 squad matches and bettered his foes in 95 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 31.66%. He has accumulated 902 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.40.

Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 279122300.

Lifetime stats

Dev Alone has played 18158 squad matches with 6122 first-place finishes, which translates to a win percentage of 33.71%. He has also registered 57863 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.81.

In the duo mode, he has played 2161 games and stood victorious in 470 of them, upholding a win ratio of 21.74%. He has also notched up 6442 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.81.

In the solo mode, the content creator has 202 Booyahs in 1399 games, equating to a win rate of 14.43%. He has killed 5039 enemies with a K/D ratio of 4.21.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, Dev Alone has played 307 squad games and ended up winning 74 of them, having a win ratio of 24.10%. He has 1138 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.88.

He has made a single appearance in both solo and duo modes.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we compare their lifetime stats, Dev Alone is relatively better in both solo and duo matches. In the squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio. At the same time, the latter has a higher win rate.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo, and duo mode as both of them have only played a few matches.

