SK Sabir Boss vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creators like SK Sabir Boss and Sudip Sarkar have become immensely popular within the Indian Free Fire community. Many players admire them because of their impressive skills and scintillating gameplay in Garena's famous battle royale.

In this article, we compare their stats in Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played a total of 25401 squad games and has emerged victorious in 8443 of them, translating to a win rate of 33.23%. With 90247 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.32.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2865 matches and has won 596, which comes down to a win rate of 20.80%. He has killed 7784 opponents in this mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.43.

In the solo mode, the YouTuber has registered 141 victories in 1575 matches and has a win rate of 8.95%. He also has 3209 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has played 266 games and has 85 victories, making his win rate 31.95%. He has 801 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 4.43.

Sudip Sakar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sudip Sakar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has played 28048 squad matches and has bagged 8529 victories, translating to a win rate of 30.40%. He also has 105507 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.41.

In the duo mode, he has played 1248 games and has won 156 of them, making his win rate 12.5%. With a K/D ratio of 2.91, he has 3177 kills to his name in this mode.

Sudip Sarkar has also played 1258 solo matches and has 112 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 8.90%. He has killed 3109 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.71 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar has played 238 squad games in the ongoing season and has won 50, which translates to a win rate of 21.00%. He has accumulated 899 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.78.

He has also played 7 duo games and 5 solo games. In the process, he has racked up 18 and 23 kills, respectively.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and Sudip Sarkar have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, Sudip Sarkar has a higher K/D ratio in the solo and squad modes while SK Sabir Boss has a better win rate. In the duo mode, SK Sabir Boss has relatively better stats than Sudip Sarkar.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in these modes. However, when it comes to the ranked squad mode, Sudip Sarkar has a superior K/D ratio while SK Sabir Boss has a better win rate.

