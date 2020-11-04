SK Sabir Boss vs Badge 99: Who has better stats in Free Fire? 

Since its release over three years ago, Free Fire has emerged as one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. Due to its massive rise in popularity, several players have begun creating online content on the game.

SK Sabir Boss and Badge 99 are two popular Free Fire content creators. In this article, we compare their stats in the game.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played a total of 25379 squad games and has secured 8438 victories, translating to a win rate of 33.24%. With 90164 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.32.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2865 matches and has won 596 of them at a win rate of 20.80%. He also has 7784 kills and a K/D ratio of 3.43.

In the solo mode, SK Sabir Boss has tallied 141 victories in 1575 matches and has a win rate of 8.95%. He has also accumulated 3209 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.24 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, SK Sabir Boss has played 244 squad games and has emerged victorious in 80, making his win rate 32.78%. He has killed 718 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.38 in this mode.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has played 7485 squad matches and has 1366 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 18.24%. In the process, he has 19147 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.13.

In the duo mode, he has played 1949 matches and has 182 victories to his name, making his win rate 9.33%. He has also registered 4179 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.37.

In the solo mode, Badge 99 has played 1139 games and has 84 victories, which translates to a win rate of 7.37%. He has secured 2812 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.67 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Badge 99 has played 69 squad games in the current ranked season and has bagged 13 wins at a win rate of 18.84%. He also has 211 kills to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.77.

He has also played 4 duo games and has a single victory in the mode. With a K/D ratio of 3.67, he has racked up 11 kills.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and Badge 99 have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. When we compare their lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the duo and squad modes. In the solo mode, Badge 99 has a better K/D ratio while SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate.

In the ongoing ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has relatively better stats in the squad mode than Badge 99. However, we cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a match in those modes.

