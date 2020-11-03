SK Sabir Boss vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Since its release over three years ago, Free Fire has become one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. This popularity has given rise to a new generation of gamers who are regularly creating content on the game on streaming platforms such as YouTube.

SK Sabir Boss and TSG Ritik are two well-known content creators in the Indian Free Fire community. In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them to determine who is the better player under certain conditions.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played a total of 25355 squad games and has emerged victorious in 8432 of them, which translates to a win rate of 33.25%. With 90068 kills in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 5.32.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2865 games and has secured 596 victories, translating to a win rate of 20.80%. He has also tallied 7784 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Meanwhile, in the solo mode, SK Sabir Boss has played 1575 matches and has won 141 of them, making his win rate 33.25%. He has killed 3209 opponents in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has 74 Booyahs in 219 squad games and has a win rate of 33.78%. He also has 622 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.29.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik has played 9768 matches and has registered 2007 victories at a win rate of 20.54%. He has 23504 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 3.03.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2278 games and has emerged victorious in 251 of them, making his win rate 11.01%. He has also racked up 4332 kills and has a K/D ratio of 2.14.

In the solo mode, TSG Ritik has 53 wins in 844 games with a win rate of 6.27%. With 1630 kills to his name in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

TSG Ritik has played 26 squad games in the current ranked season and has 10 victories with a win rate of 38.46%. He has also tallied 97 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.06.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and TSG Ritik have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. When we compare their lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss has the edge when it comes to the K/D ratio and win rate in all the three modes.

Meanwhile, we cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as both the content creators are yet to play a game in these modes. However, in the ranked squad mode, TSG Ritik has relatively better stats than SK Sabir Boss.

