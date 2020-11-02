Raistar vs PVS Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and PVS Gaming are two popular figures within the Free Fire community. Both YouTubers boast massive subscriber counts, courtesy of the incredible content that they regularly create on the battle royale game.

In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Ajjubhai: Who has better lifetime stats in Free Fire?

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played a total of 14396 squad games and has bagged 2569 victories, maintaining a win rate of 17.84%. With 48901 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.13.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 4448 matches and has 705 victories to his name, which translates to a win rate of 15.84%. He has notched up 14298 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.82.

He has also played 3487 games in the solo mode and has 401 wins to his name, which makes his win rate 11.49%. He has 10673 kills to his name in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 3.46.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, Raistar has played 88 matches and has 15 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 17.04%. He has accumulated 210 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.88.

He has also played a single game each in the solo and duo modes.

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 63725581.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

PVS Gaming has secured 2063 wins in 8944 squad games, which translates to a win rate of 23.06%. In the process, he has picked up 24393 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.54.

He has played 922 games in the duo mode and has 156 victories to his name, making his win rate 16.91%. He has also racked up 2037 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.66.

In the solo mode, he has registered 99 wins in 907 games and has a win rate of 10.91%. He has killed 2800 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.47 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, PVS Gaming has played 288 squad games, winning 36 of them at a win rate of 12.5%. With 724 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.87.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Raistar and PVS Gaming have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, PVS Gaming is ahead in terms of the win rate in both duo and squad modes while Raistar has maintained a higher K/D ratio. In the solo mode, Raistar has relatively better stats.

Advertisement

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as PVS Gaming is yet to play a game in these modes. However, when it comes to the squad mode, Raistar boasts better stats than PVS Gaming.

Also read: How to top up Free Fire diamonds from SEAGM