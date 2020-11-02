Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies of Garena Free Fire and can be used to purchase most of the items in the game. However, these diamonds aren’t available for free, and players have to spend money to acquire them.

There are several top-up websites that players can use to acquire Free Fire diamonds. SEAGM or SEA Gamer Mall is one of the most popular top-up websites in the world. In this article, we take a look at how you can top up Free Fire diamonds from SEAGM.

Free Fire: How to top up diamonds from SEAGM

SEAGM (Image Credits: Seagm.com)

SEA Gamers Mall is one of the most trusted top-up websites in the gaming community. They provide in-game currencies for several games, including Free Fire. Here’s how players can top up diamonds from SEAGM:

Step 1: Open the official website SEAGM and select the ‘Free Fire Diamonds’ option. You can also click here to visit the website.

Step 2: Several top-ups will appear on the screen. Select the required amount of diamonds to purchase.

The different top-ups on SEAGM

Step 3: After making a successful payment, diamonds will soon be added to your account.

Apart from the regular top-ups, SEAGM also offers players an opportunity to directly purchase weekly and monthly memberships. Moreover, you do not need to create an account on the website and can directly top up by using your Player ID and IGN.

Here are all the top-ups available on SEAGM:

INR 168 – 210 Diamonds

INR 497 – 645 Diamonds

INR 827 – 1080 Diamonds

INR 1653 – 2200 Diamonds

INR 3272 – 4450 Diamonds

INR 4908 – 6900 Diamonds

Weekly and monthly memberships can be purchased for INR 171 and 678, respectively.

