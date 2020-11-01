SK Sabir Boss vs Ajjubhai: Who has better lifetime stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has garnered an enormous player base since its release over three years ago. Due to its popularity, content creation based on the battle royale game has been on the rise in the last few years.

SK Sabir Boss and Ajjubhai are two of the most well-known Free Fire content creators in the Indian gaming community. In this article, we take a look at their lifetime stats in Free Fire and compare them to determine who is the better player.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played a total of 25341 squad games and has triumphed in 8429 of them, translating to a win rate of 33.26%. With 90011 kills in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 5.32.

He has also played 2865 matches in the duo mode and has secured 596 victories at a win rate of 20.80%. He has bagged 7784 kills in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.43.

In the solo mode, SK Sabir Boss has played 1575 games and has won 141 of them,making his win rate 8.95%. He has notched up 3209 kills in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 9465 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2431, which translates to a win rate of 25.68%. He has bagged more than 34711 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.93.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has 300 Booyahs from 1611 games and has just a few kills shy of 6300 kills. He has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.80 and also has a win rate of 18.62%

Ajjubhai has also played 889 games in the solo mode and has secured 76 victories, which comes down to a win rate of 8.54%. He has tallied 2246 kills in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 2.76.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and Ajjubhai have incredible stats in Free Fire. When we compare their lietime stats in the game, SK Sabir Boss is clearly better in the squad mode. Meanwhile, in the solo and duo modes, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio while SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate.

