SK Sabir Boss vs TSG Jash: Who has better stats in Free Fire

Gaming content creation has grown immensely over the last two years, with the introduction of accessible mobile games. With the rise in popularity of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform, games like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have emerged as frontrunners in the ecosystem, with several players attempting to become community influencers.

SK Sabir Boss and TSG Jash are two of the most eminent Indian Free Fire YouTubers. In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has appeared in a total of 25320 squad games and has triumphed in 8425 of them, translating to a win rate of 33.27%. He has killed 89940 foes at a K/D ratio of 5.32.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 2865 games, winning 596 at a win percentage of 20.80%. With 7784 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.43.

While in the solo mode, he has bagged 141 victories in 1575 games, which comes down to a win ratio of 8.95%. In the mode, he has killed 3209 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has played 184 games and has secured 67 wins, equating to a win rate of 36.41%. He has notched up 494 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.22.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash has played 6838 squad games and has registered 1622 wins at a win rate of 23.72%. With a K/D ratio of 3.12.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has featured in 2451 games and has 250 Booyahs at a win percentage of 10.19%. He has ended up having 4820 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Lastly, in the solo mode, he has played 1327 games and has 109 wins to his name, translating to a win ratio of 8.21%. He has accumulated 3081 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Ranked stats

In the on-going season, Jash has played 26 squad games but is surprisingly yet to win one. In the process, he has 44 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.69.

He has also played 8 solo and 3 duo games and has racked up 12 and 9 kills in them, respectively.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we take a look at the Lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in both duo and squad modes. In the solo mode, TSG Jash has a better K/D ratio, while the latter has a higher win ratio.

We cannot compare the ranked stats in solo and duo modes as SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a match in them. Coming to the squad mode, SK Sabir Boss is relatively better in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

