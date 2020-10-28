Characters are an essential part of Garena Free Fire. There are currently 33 characters present in the game, and each one of them, except Adam & Eve, has a unique ability.

One of the best features of the game is the ability to combine different character skills (abilities). As a result, players are often on the lookout for the best character combinations that will give them the best gameplay in Free Fire.

In this article, we have compiled a list of the 3 best character combinations in Garena Free Fire.

3 best character combinations in Free Fire

#1 Alok + Jai + Kelly + Moco

Alok’s ability – ‘Drop the Beat’

Alok

Drop the Beat creates an aura which increases the movement speed of the ally by 15% and restores 5 HP for 10 seconds.

Jai’s ability – ‘Raging Reload’

Jai

Raging Reload automatically replenishes 45% of the maximum magazine capacity upon knocking down an enemy. It is only limited to AR, SMG, pistol and SG.

Kelly’s ability – ‘Dash’

Kelly

Dash increases the sprinting speed of the users by 6%.

Moco’s ability – ‘Hacker’s Eye’

Moco

Hacker’s Eye tags enemies for 5 seconds upon being shot. Their location is shared with their teammates as well.

#2 Hayato + Joseph + Jota + Antonio

Hayato’s ability – ‘Bushido’

Hayato

Bushido increases the armor penetration of the users by 10% with every 10% decrease in the maximum HP.

Joseph’s ability – ‘Nutty Movement’

Joseph

Nutty Movement leads to an increase in the player's moving and sprinting speed by 20% upon taking damage.

Jota’s ability – ‘Sustained Raids’

Jota

Sustained Raids immediately restores 40 HP with every kill using an SMG or a shotgun. It has a cooldown duration of 5 seconds.

Antonio’s ability – ‘Gangster’s Spirit’

Antonio

Gangster’s Spirit provides users with an additional 35 HP at the start of each round. In the BR mode, the players start with 235 HP.

#3 Luqueta + Laura + Miguel + A124

Luqueta’s ability – ‘Hat Trick’

Luqueta

Hat Trick increases the max HP of the players from 18 up to 35 with each kill.

Laura’s ability – ‘Sharp Shooter’

Laura

Sharp Shooter increases the accuracy of the users by 30 when scoped in.

Miguel’s ability – ‘Crazy Slayer’

Crazy Slayer

Players gain 80 EP with each kill when using Crazy Slayer.

A124’s ability – ‘Thrill of Battle’

A124

Thrill of Battle quickly converts 50 EP into HP. It has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Apart from these, there are several other character combinations that players can try out in Free Fire.

(All the abilities mentioned in the article are at the maximum level of each character in Free Fire. No character has been repeated to provide users with wider options)

