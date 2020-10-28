SK Sabir Boss vs Sultan Proslo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

The massive popularity of Free Fire has resulted in the rise of online content creation based on the game. A number of content creators, like SK Sabir Boss and Sultan Proslo, have subsequently become big names within the gaming community.

In this article, we take a look at the Free Fire stats of SK Sabir Boss and Sultan Proslo.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played a total of 25280 squad matches and has triumphed in 8413 of them, making his win rate 33.27%. He has accumulated a total of 89756 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.32.

In the duo mode, he has played 2865 matches and has 596 Booyahs at a win rate of 20.80%. With 7784 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The YouTuber has also won 141 out of 1575 games in the solo mode, translating to a win rate of 8.95%. He has killed 3209 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 144 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 55 first-place finishes with a win rate of 38.19%. He has also killed 310 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.48 in this mode.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has played 823 squad games and has secured 286 wins, which translates to a win rate of 34.75%. He has also notched up 2089 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.89.

In the duo mode, he has played 99 games and has bagged 26 victories, which comes down to a win rate of 26.26%. With a K/D ratio of 4.19, he has 306 frags.

Sultan Proslo has also played 555 matches in the solo mode, winning 58 of them and maintaining a win rate of 10.45%. He has racked up 1508 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.03 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo has played 5 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 1 of them. He has killed 4 opponents in the process.

The content creator has also played 9 solo and 3 duo games. He has 17 and 5 frags in these modes, respectively.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and Sultan Proslo have incredible stats in Free Fire. However, comparing their stats is quite difficult as they play in different regions, with Sultan Proslo also having played significantly fewer matches.

If we ignore the facts mentioned above and compare the lifetime stats, Sultan Proslo has superior figures in the solo and duo modes. In the squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has a higher K/D ratio while Sultan Proslo has a better win rate.

We cannot compare the ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in these modes. When it comes to the squad mode, SK Sabir Boss is relatively better in terms of both the K/D ratio and the win rate.

