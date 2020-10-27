SK Sabir Boss vs. Desi Gamers: Who has better stats in Free Fire

SK Sabir Boss and Desi Gamers, aka Amitbhai, are two of the most renowned content creators. They are quite popular amongst the Free Fire community courtesy to the videos they create on their gameplay.

In this article, we take a look at their stats and compare them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played a total of 25259 squad matches and triumphed in 8403 of them, equating to a win rate of 33.26%. He has accumulated 89673 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.32.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2865 games and notched up 596 Booyahs with a win ratio of 20.80%. With 7784 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.43.

He has secured 141 wins in 1575 matches in the solo mode, maintaining a win percentage of 8.95%. The YouTuber has also killed 3209 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 123 squad matches in the current ranked season with 45 first-place finishes, which translates to a win percent of 36.58%. He has 227 kills in the mode with a K/D ratio of 2.91.

Desi Gamers’ Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has appeared in a total of 6920 squad games and registered 1998 wins, having a win ratio of 28.87%. He has notched up 17947 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.65.

The YouTuber has played 3737 matches in the duo mode, winning 670 of them with a win rate of 17.92%. He has 9621 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 3.14.

He has played 3035 games in the solo mode and stood victorious in 250, which equates to a win percent of 8.23%. In the process, he has killed 6638 enemies, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.38.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the content creator has played 96 games and won 26 of them, which translates to a win rate of 27.08%. He has 235 kills in the mode with a K/D ratio of 3.36.

He has also featured in 6 solo and 21 duo matches and notched up 17 and 56 kills in them, respectively.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both of them have incredible stats in Free Fire. When we compare the lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss leads in the duo and squad mode department. In the solo mode, Desi Gamers has a better K/D ratio, while the latter has a higher win rate.

We cannot compare the ranked stats in solo and duo modes as SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in them. However, he has maintained a finer overall win rate, while Amitbhai has a superior K/D ratio.

