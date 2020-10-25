Amitbhai vs X Mania: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and X-Mania, are two renowned content creators. If you are a Free Fire fan, you ought to know them. They have thousands of subscribers on their YouTube channel due to the immersive content that they create related to the quick-paced battle royale title.

In this article, we compare their stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 6904 squad games, and has ended up winning 1994 of them, translating to a win ratio of 28.88%. He has 17904 kills in the mode with a K/D ratio of 3.65.

In the duo mode, he has played 3734 games, and has 670 wins to his name, at a win rate of 17.94%. With 9613 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Coming to the solo mode, the YouTuber has played 3034 matches and has triumphed in 249 games for a win percentage of 8.20. He has notched up 6631 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.38.

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers has played 80 squad games in the current ranked season and has won 22, with a win ratio of 27.5%. He has killed 192 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.31.

He has also appeared in 18 duo matches and has 2 Booyahs, having a win percent of 11.11%. In the process, he picked up 48 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Lastly, he has also played 5 solo matches and killed 10 foes in the mode.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

X-Mania has played 8673 matches to date and has 2055 first-place finishes, which translates to a win rate of 23.69%. He has accumulated 26480 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.00.

He has secured 471 wins in the duo mode in the 2681 matches he has played, equating to a win percentage of 17.56%. With a K/D ratio of 3.54, he has notched up 7820 kills.

The content creator has also registered 400 victories in 2874 solo matches at a win ratio of 13.91%. He has 8074 kills, boasting a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

He has played 76 squad matches in the on-going ranked season and has bagged 22 wins for a win ratio of 28.94%. In the process, he earned 203 kills, at a K/D ratio of 3.76.

X-Mania has also featured in 3 solo and 6 duo matches; he has 5 and 15 kills in them respectively.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats, but Amitbhai has a higher win rate in duo and squad modes when we compare the lifetime stats. However, the latter has maintained a better K/D ratio. In the solo mode, X-Mania has the edge.

Coming to the ranked stats, X-Mania is better in the squad mode, while Amitbhai is a step-ahead in solo and duo modes.

