B2K (Born2Kill) vs. Ajjubhai: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

If you are an avid Free Fire follower, you must’ve heard about Born2Kill and Ajjubhai (Total Gaming). Both of them are immensely popular amongst the community, thanks to the content they’ve been creating related to the quick-paced battle royale.

In this article, we compare the stats of both the YouTubers in Free Fire.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs. BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID 320653047.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

B2K has played 7529 squad matches and notched up 1401 Booyahs, which translates to a win ratio of 18.60%. He has accumulated 43842 kills with a K/D ratio of 7.15.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has made 2227 appearances and bagged 387 wins at a win percentage of 17.37%. The YouTuber has also killed 9010 enemies with a K/D ratio of 4.90.

Advertisement

The content creator has played 1372 solo games and garnered 168 wins, having a win rate of 12.24%. He has also maintained a K/D ratio of 3.70.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, Born2Kill has 11 wins in the 61 squad matches that he has played, equating to a win ratio of 18.03%. He has a K/D ratio of 9.32, with over 466 kills.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Ajjubhai has played 9357 squad matches and secured 2417 victories at a win ratio of 25.83%. He has notched up over 34314 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.94.

While in the duo mode, he has stood victorious in 299 games out of 1608 he has played, translating to a win rate of 18.59%. He has killed over 6260 foes, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.78.

The YouTuber has appeared in 882 solo games and triumphed in 76 of them, maintaining a win percent of 8.616%. With 2238 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Total Gaming has played 112 squad matches and has 19 first-place finishes with a win rate of 16.96%. He has 315 kills in the mode with a K/D ratio of 3.39.

In solo and duo modes, he has been featured in 14 and 23 matches and has racked up 13 and 60 kills, respectively.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire, but comparing them is quite difficult as they play on different servers.

Advertisement

If we look at the lifetime stats, then Ajjubhai has a better win rate in duo and squad modes, while the latter has a higher K/D ratio. Meanwhile, B2K is relatively superior in the solo mode.

When it comes to the ranked stats, Born2Kill has the edge in duo and squad modes.

Also Read: New upgradable AK-47 Blue Flame Draco skin announced in Free Fire.