SK Sabir Boss vs. BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire? 

Several YouTubers like SK Sabir Boss and BNL have become extremely popular among the masses due to their exemplary Free Fire gameplay. They play in the Indian and Middle Eastern servers, respectively, and are known for their incredible skills and raw talent.

In this article, we take a look at their stats and compare them.

SK Sabir Boss’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

In the squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has played 25240 games and emerged victorious in 8396 of them, translating to a win rate of 33.26%. He has notched up 89609 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.32.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has been featured in 2865 matches and secured 596 wins with a win ratio of 20.80%. With 7784 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The YouTuber has also played 1575 solo games and triumphed in 141 of them, with a win percent of 8.95%. He has also racked up 3209 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has registered 38 wins in the 104 matches he has played, with a win ratio of 36.53%.

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

BNL has appeared in a total of 17324 squad matches, with 2888 first-place finishes at a win rate of 16.67%. He has also accumulated 62397 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.32.

He has bagged 84 wins in 764 matches with a win percent of 10.99% in the duo mode. He has killed 1431 foes, having a K/D ratio of 2.10.

The content creator has made 1232 appearances in the solo mode and has 78 Booyahs, maintaining a win ratio of 6.33%. With a K/D ratio of 2.07, he has over 2385 kills in the mode.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, he has played 204 squad matches and got the better of his foes in 12 of them with a win rate of 5.88%. In the process, he has killed over 594 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.09.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. As mentioned earlier, they play on different servers.

But if we leave the fact aside and just compare the numbers, then SK Sabir Boss has the edge in all the three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

BNL has a better K/D ratio in the ranked stats, while The latter has a higher win rate.

