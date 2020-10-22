Raistar vs Total Gaming: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and Total Gaming have emerged as two of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. They boast massive subscriber counts through their exciting and immersive videos on the quick-paced battle royale game.

In this article, we look at the stats of both YouTubers in Free Fire and compare them.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

In total, Raistar has been featured in 14333 squad games and triumphed in 2560 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.86%. He has notched over 48759 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.14.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 4448 matches and has 705 Booyahs with a win ratio of 15.84%. With 14298 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The YouTuber also has played 3485 solo matches and has bagged 401 wins at a win percentage of 11.50%. He has racked up 10672 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.46.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, he has appeared in 27 squad games and stood victorious in 6 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.22%. He has 73 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 3.48.

He has also played a single duo game.

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 9340 squad games and secured 2417 wins, having a win percentage of 25.87%. He has killed over 34245 foes in the mode with a K/D ratio of 4.95.

He has also registered 299 wins in 1608 duo matches for a win rate of 18.59%, in the process, killing 6260 at a K/D ratio of 4.78.

Lastly, he has also made an appearance in 882 solo games and has scored 76 wins with a win rate of 8.61%. The content creator has 2238 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has played a total of 91 squad matches and performed better than his foes in 19 of them at a win rate of 20.87%. He has accumulated 244 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.39.

He has also been featured in 14 and 23 matches in the solo and duo modes and has 13 and 60 kills, respectively.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. But when we compare the Lifetime stats, Total Gaming has an edge in both the fronts for the duo and squad modes. In contrast, Raistar is superior in solo mode.

We cannot compare the solo and duo modes in the ranked stats as Raistar has only played a single duo match. Coming to the squad mode, Raistar is relatively better.

